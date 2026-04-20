Pune: Hinjawadi IT Corridor Hit By Traffic Diversions Amid MSETCL Cable Repairs – Here Are The Changes | Representational Image I Shutterstock

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Traffic movement in Hinjawadi Phase 2 has been partially restricted due to ongoing cable repair work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, officials said.

The work is being carried out under the jurisdiction of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, on the stretch between Wipro Circle and MIDC Circle, near Metro Station No. 3 (PMR-3), opposite the Dollar Company side.

Authorities said the road has been excavated to fix a technical fault in underground cables. As a result, traffic is currently being diverted through a single lane alongside the work site.

Police have warned of possible congestion during peak hours, especially between 8 am and 11 am, and again from 4 pm to 8 pm. Commuters using this busy IT corridor are likely to face delays.

The repair work is in progress and is expected to be completed by April 26, after which normal traffic movement will be restored.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad has urged citizens to avoid this stretch unless necessary. He also advised commuters to check traffic conditions in advance and plan their travel accordingly.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Branch has appealed for public cooperation to manage congestion during the repair period.

Power Supply At Risk?

MSETCL will carry out road excavation work in Hinjawadi after a major fault developed in a high-voltage underground power cable, threatening electricity supply to key IT hubs.

In a letter addressed to the police, MSETCL’s executive engineer Deepak Devidas Madane said the fault occurred in the 220 KV Hinjawadi 2 – Hinjawadi 3 Circuit-2 extra-high voltage (EHV) underground cable line.

The damage was caused during metro-related excavation work undertaken by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL).

Officials warned that around 50 MW of power supply to Hinjawadi Phase 3 is at risk. This includes supply to major high-voltage consumers such as Nxtra Data-1 and Nxtra Data-2, as well as several IT companies in the area.