Pune: Hindu Seva Sangh Demands Vidyanand Bapat Be Barred From City During Ganeshotsav |

Pune: The Hindu Seva Sangh has demanded that Vidyanand Bapat be barred from entering Pune city during the Ganeshotsav period, alleging that his remarks and actions have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The organisation has urged the administration to prohibit Bapat from entering Pune between September 11 and September 26, covering the period of the Ganesh festival.

Hindu Seva Sangh president Rohit Marane said Bapat should also tender an unconditional apology to Hindu devotees, Ganesh mandals and the Warkari community for allegedly disrespecting Hindu deities, Ganeshotsav and religious sentiments.

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The organisation has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Bapat to meet its demands. It warned that if no action is taken within the stipulated period, it would intensify its protest.

The Sangh has also appealed to the administration to take appropriate preventive action to ensure that Ganeshotsav celebrations are conducted peacefully and without any law-and-order issues.

The demand comes amid preparations for the Ganesh festival in Pune, during which large numbers of devotees participate in processions and other religious programmes across the city.