 Pune: Henkel India Inaugurates Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, Promotes Science Education
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Henkel India Inaugurates Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, Promotes Science Education

Pune: Henkel India Inaugurates Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, Promotes Science Education

Speaking at the event, Ramit Mahajan, Head of the CSR Committee at Henkel India, said, “Henkel India is setting up several astronomy labs to create interest in scientific subjects, which is important for the bright future of students.”

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Henkel India Inaugurates Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, Promotes Science Education | Sourced

Henkel India recently inaugurated the Castro Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, a step aimed at fostering interest in scientific subjects and creating new career opportunities for students.

Speaking at the event, Ramit Mahajan, Head of the CSR Committee at Henkel India, said, “Henkel India is setting up several astronomy labs to create interest in scientific subjects, which is important for the bright future of students.”

The inauguration was attended by prominent figures including Krishna Kumar Goyal, Chairman of Khadki Shikshan Sanstha, Dr Vasant Wagh, Principal of Fergusson College, Bhupesh Singh, Regional Manager, Anand Chhajed, Secretary of the Institute, Shraddha Hate, President of Lions Club Pune Sahakar Nagar, Dr Sanjay Chakane, Principal and Joint Secretary of the Institute, along with Director Ajay Suryavanshi, Ramesh Awasthe, Dnyaneshwar Murkute, Rajendra Bhutada, Professor Vishal Kumbhare, and Henkel India's Research Development Manager, Dr Prasad Khandagle.

Read Also
Punekars Urge Pune Metro To Open District Court-Swargate Stretch Despite PM Modi's Visit...
article-image

Krishna Kumar Goyal emphasised the institute’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities for students, ensuring they face no challenges in their studies. He also stressed the importance of integrating modern educational methods to facilitate the all-round development of students.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming In India
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming In India
India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At Home In Mirpur
India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test To Be Shakib Al Hasan's Last If He Doesn't Get Farewell Match At Home In Mirpur
'3 Generations Of Your Family Will Not Be Able To Bring Back Article 370,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah While Targeting Congress-NC Alliance
'3 Generations Of Your Family Will Not Be Able To Bring Back Article 370,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah While Targeting Congress-NC Alliance
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test Preview, Weather & Pitch Conditions: India Eye Series Sweep With Another Dominating Show
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test Preview, Weather & Pitch Conditions: India Eye Series Sweep With Another Dominating Show

Dr Vasant Wagh, Principal of Fergusson College, added, “The Castro Lab will enhance knowledge and is an important step toward social upliftment. It is an innovative experiment to inspire students to pursue scientific studies, moving away from the conventional education system.”

Dr Prasad Khandagle from Henkel India mentioned that similar labs are being established in every taluka of Pune district, with 10 labs already operational.

Read Also
Pune Rains: Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj Shares It Took Over 4 Hours To Reach From Akurdi To Koregaon...
article-image

Anand Chhajed, Secretary of the Institute, praised the transformative changes taking place, while Dr Sanjay Chakane, Joint Secretary of the Institute, encouraged students to fully utilise the lab, aiming high and achieving recognition, even at institutions like NASA.

The event was attended by a large number of professors, headmasters, teachers, and students from various departments of the institute.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Henkel India Inaugurates Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, Promotes Science Education

Pune: Henkel India Inaugurates Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, Promotes Science Education

PCMC Launches Ambitious Skill and Employment Survey to Empower Local Youth under Mukhyamantri Yuva...

PCMC Launches Ambitious Skill and Employment Survey to Empower Local Youth under Mukhyamantri Yuva...

IIM Bangalore Launches 71st Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) in Pune; Last Date to...

IIM Bangalore Launches 71st Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) in Pune; Last Date to...

Pune Breaks 86-Year Record with 131 mm Rainfall in Just Three Hours

Pune Breaks 86-Year Record with 131 mm Rainfall in Just Three Hours

Samvad 2024: Pune's Muktaa Charitable Foundation Brings Together Students, NGOs To Drive Social...

Samvad 2024: Pune's Muktaa Charitable Foundation Brings Together Students, NGOs To Drive Social...