Pune: Henkel India Inaugurates Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, Promotes Science Education | Sourced

Henkel India recently inaugurated the Castro Astronomy Lab at Khadki Shikshan Sansthan, a step aimed at fostering interest in scientific subjects and creating new career opportunities for students.

Speaking at the event, Ramit Mahajan, Head of the CSR Committee at Henkel India, said, “Henkel India is setting up several astronomy labs to create interest in scientific subjects, which is important for the bright future of students.”

The inauguration was attended by prominent figures including Krishna Kumar Goyal, Chairman of Khadki Shikshan Sanstha, Dr Vasant Wagh, Principal of Fergusson College, Bhupesh Singh, Regional Manager, Anand Chhajed, Secretary of the Institute, Shraddha Hate, President of Lions Club Pune Sahakar Nagar, Dr Sanjay Chakane, Principal and Joint Secretary of the Institute, along with Director Ajay Suryavanshi, Ramesh Awasthe, Dnyaneshwar Murkute, Rajendra Bhutada, Professor Vishal Kumbhare, and Henkel India's Research Development Manager, Dr Prasad Khandagle.

Krishna Kumar Goyal emphasised the institute’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities for students, ensuring they face no challenges in their studies. He also stressed the importance of integrating modern educational methods to facilitate the all-round development of students.

Dr Vasant Wagh, Principal of Fergusson College, added, “The Castro Lab will enhance knowledge and is an important step toward social upliftment. It is an innovative experiment to inspire students to pursue scientific studies, moving away from the conventional education system.”

Dr Prasad Khandagle from Henkel India mentioned that similar labs are being established in every taluka of Pune district, with 10 labs already operational.

Anand Chhajed, Secretary of the Institute, praised the transformative changes taking place, while Dr Sanjay Chakane, Joint Secretary of the Institute, encouraged students to fully utilise the lab, aiming high and achieving recognition, even at institutions like NASA.

The event was attended by a large number of professors, headmasters, teachers, and students from various departments of the institute.