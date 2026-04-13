Pune Heat Alert: Avoid Stepping Out After 12 PM, Warns IMD | Sourced

Pune: The India Meteorological Department observatory has issued a heat alert for residents in Pune, warning of rising temperatures and intense heat conditions. People have been advised to step out only if absolutely necessary, especially after 12 pm, and to avoid exposure during peak heat hours.

In a video message, Dr S.D. Sanap, an official from the IMD, said that the state is currently experiencing very hot and dry weather. He explained that clear skies and strong sunlight are causing a sharp rise in temperatures across many regions.

He clearly advised citizens not to step out of their homes after 12 pm unless it is very important. He said the afternoon heat is very strong and can affect health. People should avoid going out during this period as much as possible.

Dr Sanap also urged people to take basic precautions. He said citizens should stay indoors, drink plenty of water and protect themselves from direct sunlight. He warned that stepping out in extreme heat can lead to dehydration and heatstroke.

He added that such conditions are common during the pre-monsoon period, but the current heat intensity is high. Many parts of Maharashtra are already recording temperatures close to or above 40 degrees Celsius, and the situation may continue in the coming days.

Authorities have appealed to people to remain careful, especially children, senior citizens and those with health problems. The advisory has been issued to reduce health risks and ensure public safety during the ongoing heatwave-like conditions.