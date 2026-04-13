Pune: FITE Flags Sexual Harassment & Coercion Allegations At Tata Consultancy Services Nashik Unit

Tata Consultancy Services |

Pune: The Forum of IT Employees (FITE) has raised serious concerns over alleged sexual harassment and coercion at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik. The group said the case highlights the urgent need for stronger enforcement of workplace safety laws and accountability in the IT sector.

According to information shared by FITE on X (formerly Twitter), eight to nine women employees at a TCS BPO unit in Nashik have filed FIRs. The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, threats of rape, and coercion to convert to Islam by senior team leaders.

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The accused individuals have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, and Raza Memon, along with a woman employee whose identity has not been disclosed. The complainants have also alleged that they were pressured to offer namaz and consume beef and were subjected to derogatory remarks about Hindu deities in exchange for workplace benefits.

Police in Nashik have arrested six persons in connection with the case. The investigation has gained further attention after Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

In a statement, TCS said it follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion. The company stated that it took immediate action after becoming aware of the allegations. The employees under investigation have been suspended, and the company said it is cooperating with law enforcement authorities. It added that further action will depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

FITE Questions Company’s Response

However, FITE has questioned the company’s response. The organisation asked why action was not taken earlier if employees had raised concerns months ago. It said the situation escalated only after police intervention and public attention, raising doubts about the implementation of internal complaint mechanisms.

FITE stressed that companies must act promptly under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) law. It said any delay or silence in such cases is unacceptable and puts employees at risk.

The forum also called for transparency from the company and strict legal action against those found guilty. It described the allegations as deeply disturbing and said any form of coercion in the workplace is a serious abuse of power.

FITE also acknowledged the swift response of the Maharashtra Police and said a fair investigation is necessary to ensure justice. The case remains under investigation.