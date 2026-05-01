Pune: Hadapsar–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express To Run Daily From May 2, Bookings Opening Soon | DD News

Pune: In a major boost to long-distance rail connectivity, Central Railway has announced the launch of regular daily services of the Hadapsar–Banaras–Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express.

As per the schedule, Train No. 22589 Banaras–Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express will start from May 2, 2026, while Train No. 22590 Hadapsar–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will begin its daily service from May 4, 2026.

The train was officially flagged off by Narendra Modi during an inaugural event held in Varanasi on April 28.

Timings and Route

Train No. 22590 will depart Hadapsar at 7:50 am every day and reach Banaras at 2:30 pm the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 22589 will leave Banaras at 6:15 pm and arrive at Hadapsar at 12:10 am on the third day.

The train will halt at several important stations, including Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bina, Jhansi, Prayagraj Junction, and Gyanpur Road.

Train Composition and Capacity

The Amrit Bharat Express will consist of 8 sleeper class coaches, 11 general second-class coaches, one pantry car, and two second seating-cum-guard brake vans. The train is designed to carry more than 1,800 passengers and is aimed mainly at economically weaker and middle-class travellers.

It is equipped with the advanced KAVACH safety system and push-pull technology, which will help in better acceleration and smoother braking. Passenger amenities include LED lighting, mobile charging points at every seat, ergonomically designed seating and berths, CCTV surveillance, and a public address system.

Special features such as Divyang-friendly coaches and toilets, fire safety systems, and sealed gangways for safe movement between coaches have also been included.

Ticket Booking

Reservations for Train No. 22590 will open from May 2, 2026, at computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC Rail Connect platform. Unreserved tickets will be available through the UTS system, and passengers can also use the RailOne app for booking.

Passengers are advised to check detailed timings and updates on official railway enquiry platforms before starting their journey.