Pune: Habitual Vehicle Thief Arrested In Pimpri-Chinchwad; 11 Two-Wheelers Recovered | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a habitual vehicle thief and recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 5.95 lakh, leading to the detection of nine vehicle theft cases across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The action was carried out by Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). The accused has been identified as Santosh Shivram Ghare (42), a resident of Ozarde in Maval Tehsil.

According to police reports, the breakthrough came during the investigation of a vehicle theft case registered at the station. Officers examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and noticed a suspicious man. Based on technical inputs and local information, the police tracked and detained Ghare from Kamshet in Maval Tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole said that during questioning, Ghare confessed to stealing 11 two-wheelers from different parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Police said the stolen vehicles were taken from areas under multiple police stations, including Sahakar Nagar, Mahalunge MIDC, Alandi, Sangvi, and Talegaon MIDC.

DCP Atole also mentioned that all 11 vehicles, collectively worth Rs 5,95,000, have been recovered and seized. Officials said nine theft cases have been solved due to this arrest. Efforts are ongoing to trace the owners of the remaining two vehicles.

Senior Police Inspector Suhas Awhad said the accused is a repeat offender, and further investigation is underway to check his involvement in more crimes.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, along with other senior officials and a dedicated police team.