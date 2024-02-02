Pune: Gunpoint Jewellery Shop Robbery Attempted In Shirur, Mastermind Nabbed

Representational image |

The Pune Rural Police have cracked down on a gang that attempted to rob a jeweller at gunpoint. The mastermind behind the scheme has been apprehended, and the police have seized three pistols, two live cartridges, and a two-wheeler from him, officials said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Sharad Bansi Mallav from Shirur, was taken into custody. The incident occurred on January 28 around 8:30pm when Ashok Kolthe, a jeweller, and his employee Bhika Pandit were closing their shop in Shirur's main market. Two assailants arrived on a two-wheeler and attempted to rob the shop at gunpoint. When Pandit resisted, they struck him on the head with the pistol and attempted to shoot him.

The crime in the bustling market sparked fear among local traders. After reviewing CCTV footage, investigators identified Sharad Mallav (24) and Sagar alias Bablu Dattatreya Sonalkar (23) as the perpetrators.

Acting on intelligence, the police officials tracked down the suspects in the vicinity of the Sinhagad forest area. Mallav was apprehended, while Sonalkar sustained injuries during the arrest and is currently receiving treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.