Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar To Hoist National Flag In Beed; Madhuri Misal Will Hoist Flag In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra will mark its 67th State Formation Day on 1st May with official flag-hoisting ceremonies across districts, with key events scheduled in Pune and Beed at 8 am.

In Pune, Maharashtra, Minister of State Madhuri Misal will hoist the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in Shivajinagar. The ceremony will include a parade, and the administration has appealed to citizens to attend the celebrations.

In Beed, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar will preside over the main government flag-hoisting ceremony at the Police Parade Ground. She is also the guardian minister of the district.

District Collector Vivek Johnson has reviewed preparations for the event along with senior officials, including CEO of Zilla Parishad Jithin Raheman, Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar, and Deputy Collector Shailesh Suryavanshi.

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Authorities in Beed have issued a schedule for other government offices. Flag hoisting at the main administrative building will take place at 6:45 am, followed by a ceremony at the Beed District Collector’s Office at 7:10 am. All other government offices have been instructed to conduct their ceremonies either before 7:15 am or after 9 am, in line with the main event.

Both districts have completed preparations, with officials focusing on smooth organisation and public participation in the Maharashtra Day celebrations.