Pune: Guardian Minister reviews city's slum rehab projects |

Guardian Minister of Pune District, Chandrakant Patil, held a review meeting on Monday to discuss various schemes of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority in the city. The meeting was attended by several officials, including Nilesh Gatane, CEO of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, and Vaishali Indani-Untawal, Additional District Collector. Developers and representatives of the residents also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Patil discussed the slum rehabilitation projects at Dandekar Pool, Shri Punyeshwar Cooperative Housing Society, Kasba Peth, and 721 Gujarat Colony in Pune. He also instructed to increase housing rent increases for 19 beneficiaries of the Dandekar Pool slum rehabilitation project in the next month.

Concerning the Gujarat Colony slum rehabilitation project, a proposal was made to increase the height of buildings up to 56 meters. The slum rehabilitation administration has been informed to take necessary action. Meanwhile, in connection with the case of the Shri Punyeshwar Cooperative Housing Society in the High Court, a resolution for the issue will be brought out at a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.