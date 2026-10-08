Pune Graduate, Teachers' Constituency Elections: Collector Jitendra Dudi Urges Citizens To Register Complaints On Helpline 1950

IAS Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Pune: Pune Collector and Assistant Election Officer Jitendra Dudi has appealed to citizens to register complaints, difficulties or objections related to the Pune Division Graduates' and Teachers' Constituency elections by contacting the District Election Branch helpline on 1950.

The election administration has made arrangements to address grievances faced by voters, candidates and other stakeholders during the election process. Dudi urged citizens to bring any election-related issues to the administration's attention immediately and provide all necessary details while registering their complaints.

He said the grievance-redressal mechanism was intended to maintain transparency, fairness and discipline in the electoral process.

The appeal comes amid preparations for the 2026 Maharashtra Legislative Council elections to the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. The district administration has made election-related information, electoral rolls and press releases available online to help voters access official information.

According to the Pune district administration's official website, the Election Branch has published the final electoral rolls for the Pune Division Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies for 2026. The website also carries earlier draft rolls and a section for election-related press notes.

Apart from contacting the district helpline, citizens can access electoral services through the Election Commission of India's voter services portal. The portal provides facilities to search electoral rolls, track applications, register complaints and submit suggestions.

The Election Commission has also established a grievance-redressal system through national, state and district-level contact centres. Complaints and queries received through these channels are recorded and tracked to facilitate follow-up by election officials.

In an earlier communication, the Election Commission said district-level contact centres would provide assistance during office hours on working days, including support in regional languages. It also encouraged citizens to use the voter helpline for election-related information, feedback and complaints.

The Pune District Election Branch has listed 1950 as its election helpline number. Citizens can also consult the district's official election webpage for electoral rolls and other notices relating to the constituencies.

The administration has urged voters and other stakeholders to report election-related concerns promptly so that officials can examine them and take appropriate action.