Pune: Good News! Pune Metro Offers Discount Offer, 10% Off On E-Tickets On Weekdays, 30% Off On Weekends

Representative Image |

MahaMetro's Pune Metro Rail is launching "Go Green & Save More," emphasising an eco-friendly travel experience today. Commuters are encouraged to choose paperless options, opting for E-tickets with a 10% discount on weekdays and 30% on weekends, ensuring a hassle-free journey.

To enhance the digital ticketing experience and streamline commutation, Pune Metro Rail Project is implementing a digital E-Ticketing system through WhatsApp. This online solution allows commuters to conveniently book metro tickets on the go without waiting at ticket counters.

Go Green & Save More...



Make the smart choice for the environment with Pune Metro!



Go paperless, opt for our E-tickets, and ensure a hassle-free, eco-friendly travel experience. #punemetro #digitaltickets #eticket #sustainabletravel pic.twitter.com/3rhCfSiTU6 — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) January 31, 2024

1 crore ridership crossed

In a significant achievement, Pune Metro has reached a ridership of 1 crore. The official Pune Metro handle on X (formerly Twitter) announced that the ridership has reached 1.17 crore from March 6, 2022, to January 24, 2024, expressing gratitude to all Punekars for their contribution to this milestone.

The inaugural ceremony for the first train took place on March 6, 2022, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling 10 stations for public use. On August 1, 2023, the PM inaugurated an additional 11 stations. Presently, 23.66 kilometers of the total 33.2 kilometers are accessible to the public, with the remaining 9.62 kilometers under construction.

Starting January 1, 2024, Pune Metro has increased train frequencies on both routes. During peak hours (8 am-11 am and 4 pm-8 pm), trains will operate every 7.5 minutes, and during non-peak hours (6 am-8 am, 11 am-4 pm, and 8 pm-10 pm), a train will run every 10 minutes. Daily trips from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court have increased from 81 to 113, and from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic, from 80 to 111.