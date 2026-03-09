Pune Girl Thanks Dubai Authorities Amid West Asia Conflict, Gesture Wins Hearts At Airport

Pune Girl Thanks Dubai Authorities Amid Regional Crisis, Gesture Wins Hearts at Airport | Sourced

Pune: A touching gesture by a young girl from Pune has drawn appreciation at Dubai International Airport, where she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the authorities of the United Arab Emirates amid the war, before leaving for a vacation in India.

Tanishka Veer, a resident of Wonder City Society in Katraj, held up a handwritten placard at the airport thanking the government of Dubai and its officials for ensuring the safety and comfort of residents during a tense regional situation. Her message was addressed to Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, appreciating the courteous and supportive behaviour of passport control officers and other airport staff.

In her message, Tanishka also expressed gratitude to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, acknowledging their efforts to maintain safety and stability in the region while ensuring that residents and visitors feel secure.

The young girl wrote that despite hearing loud sounds outside her window during the recent regional tensions, the UAE’s security forces and police ensured that residents remained safe. She thanked the UAE for protecting people day and night and expressed her admiration and affection for the country and its leadership.

Tanishka, who lives in Dubai with her parents, was travelling to India with her family for a vacation during the school term break. Her father, Ashish Veer, an engineer working with an airline company, said the trip had been planned earlier and that the family would return to Dubai once the holidays end. He also clarified that the situation in Dubai remains stable and under control.

Tanishka’s simple yet heartfelt gesture has resonated with many people, becoming a small but powerful symbol of appreciation and goodwill that reflects the bonds connecting people across cultures and countries.