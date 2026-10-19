Pune: Girl Allegedly Steals Clothes From FC Road Stall, CCTV Footage Goes Viral |

Pune: A girl was allegedly caught stealing clothes from a roadside stall on Fergusson College (FC) Road in Pune. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the girl shopping with a friend before allegedly slipping clothes into her bag and leaving without paying.

In the footage, the two girls can be seen browsing through clothes displayed at the stall. One of them is allegedly seen picking up garments and putting them inside her bag while continuing to look through the items. The two appear to be laughing during the incident before walking away from the stall.

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The footage has drawn attention on social media, with users expressing their reactions to the incident. However, details about the identity of the girl, the value of the clothes allegedly taken and whether a police complaint has been filed are not yet known.