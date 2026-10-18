Nashik: Sony Paithani To Host Three-Day Paithani Festival In Dombivli From October 23 | AI

Nashik: Sony Paithani, based in Yeola and Nashik and known for promoting the heritage of Paithani sarees across the world, will organise a Paithani Festival in Dombivali from Oct 23 to 25, director Sanjay Soni announced.

The three-day festival will offer a variety of Paithani sarees, including pure silk, tissue, cotton, semi-Irkal and Kalamkari designs. Visitors will also be able to explore a collection of sarees in Kanjivaram, Gadwal, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Banarasi, linen and soft silk varieties.

In addition to sarees, the festival will feature Paithani lehengas, jackets, dress materials, shawls and purses.

The exhibition will remain open daily from 10 am to 8 pm. Soni has appealed to residents of Dombivali and nearby areas to visit the festival and explore the collection of traditional and contemporary ethnic wear.