 Nashik: Sony Paithani To Host Three-Day Paithani Festival In Dombivli From October 23
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Nashik: Sony Paithani To Host Three-Day Paithani Festival In Dombivli From October 23

The three-day festival will offer a variety of Paithani sarees, including pure silk, tissue, cotton, semi-Irkal and Kalamkari designs. Visitors will also be able to explore a collection of sarees in Kanjivaram, Gadwal, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Banarasi, linen and soft silk varieties

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Nashik: Sony Paithani To Host Three-Day Paithani Festival In Dombivli From October 23
Nashik: Sony Paithani To Host Three-Day Paithani Festival In Dombivli From October 23 | AI

Nashik: Sony Paithani, based in Yeola and Nashik and known for promoting the heritage of Paithani sarees across the world, will organise a Paithani Festival in Dombivali from Oct 23 to 25, director Sanjay Soni announced.

The three-day festival will offer a variety of Paithani sarees, including pure silk, tissue, cotton, semi-Irkal and Kalamkari designs. Visitors will also be able to explore a collection of sarees in Kanjivaram, Gadwal, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Banarasi, linen and soft silk varieties.

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In addition to sarees, the festival will feature Paithani lehengas, jackets, dress materials, shawls and purses.

The exhibition will remain open daily from 10 am to 8 pm. Soni has appealed to residents of Dombivali and nearby areas to visit the festival and explore the collection of traditional and contemporary ethnic wear.

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