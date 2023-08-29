Pune: GHRCEM Earns Remarkable Ranking In AICTE New Delhi Internshala 2023

GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Wagholi, Pune received 52nd All India Ranking and a 14th Zonal Rank in the recently concluded AICTE New Delhi Intershala for the academic year 2023-24.

The AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) New Delhi Intershala is an esteemed platform that recognizes the exceptional contributions of educational institutions nationwide. The remarkable accomplishments achieved by GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune in this highly competitive evaluation bear testimony to its commitment to providing top-notch education, fostering holistic development, and nurturing the talents of its students.

Dr. R. D. Kharadkar, Campus Director of GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune expressed his pride and excitement on this achievement, saying, "We are overjoyed by our college's remarkable performance in the AICET New Delhi Intershala for the year 2023. These rankings reflect the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students. It's a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation."

The institution's consistent efforts in providing an intellectually stimulating environment, fostering a culture of research and innovation, and nurturing all-round development have clearly resonated in this achievement. GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management remains committed to its mission of producing skilled professionals who will drive positive change in the world.

Mr Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Raisoni Group of Institutions, Mr. Shreyesh Raisoni, Executive Director, Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Dr R. D. Kharadkar, Campus Director, GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune congratulated to all staff for contributing in this achievement.

