Pune Gets First EPIQ Cinema In Hinjawadi: Bigger Screen & Better Sound – But Is It Better Than IMAX? | Sourced

Pune: Qube Cinema has launched its premium large-format cinema, EPIQ, at E-Square Cinemas in Hinjawadi Phase 2. This marks the brand’s first entry into Maharashtra and its expansion into West India, beginning with Pune.

The company stated that the launch is a significant step in expanding EPIQ's reach beyond South India, where it has been operating since 2019. The format is known for offering a more immersive and high-quality movie experience.

The new EPIQ auditorium in Hinjawadi features a wall-to-wall large screen and stadium-style seating. It is designed to give clear viewing from every seat and enhance audience comfort.

The theatre uses advanced technology, including Barco 4K RGB laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound. It also has a 1.89:1 screen ratio, which supports different film formats. According to the company, films are specially mastered to suit the large-format screen, improving picture quality and sound.

Qube Cinema CEO Harsh Rohatgi said the Pune launch is a major milestone for the brand. He said EPIQ is now growing from a regional concept into a national cinema experience.

E-Square Leisure Managing Director Hemant Panchamiya said the company aims to offer high-quality entertainment to audiences. He added that bringing EPIQ to Pune is a significant step and expressed confidence that viewers will enjoy the experience.

EPIQ has already been set up in several cities in South India, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Madurai. The Pune launch marks the next phase of its expansion across the country.

Qube Cinema is known for its digital cinema technology and solutions used by filmmakers and theatres worldwide.