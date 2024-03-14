Pune: German Film Editor Kai Eiermann Conducts Masterclass For FTII Students

X/@FTIIOfficial

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) recently welcomed Kai Eiermann, a distinguished film editor and script consultant from Germany, in collaboration with the Goethe Institute Max Mueller Bhavan in Pune.

Students from the Film Editing Department immersed themselves in the art of film editing through insights gleaned from Eiermann's work on the critically acclaimed film 'The Ordinaries,' which he edited.

Renowned for his contributions to various films, including 'Johatsu,' 'Geister,' '27 Storeys,' and 'Performer,' according to IMDb, 'The Ordinaries' stands out as one of Eiermann's most celebrated works.

This 2022 German science fiction tragicomedy, directed by Sophie Linnenbaum, garnered accolades at numerous international film festivals. Notably, at the Munich International Film Festival, the film clinched the 'German Cinema New Talent Award - Best Director' and 'German Cinema New Talent Award - Best Producer' honours.