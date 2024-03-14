 Pune: German Film Editor Kai Eiermann Conducts Masterclass For FTII Students
Pune: German Film Editor Kai Eiermann Conducts Masterclass For FTII Students

'The Ordinaries' stands out as one of Kai Eiermann's most celebrated works

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) recently welcomed Kai Eiermann, a distinguished film editor and script consultant from Germany, in collaboration with the Goethe Institute Max Mueller Bhavan in Pune.

Students from the Film Editing Department immersed themselves in the art of film editing through insights gleaned from Eiermann's work on the critically acclaimed film 'The Ordinaries,' which he edited.

The day unfolded with enriching discussions covering a spectrum of topics, from the intricacies of feature film editing to the nuances of documentary editing, and the pivotal role of sound design in the editing process.

Renowned for his contributions to various films, including 'Johatsu,' 'Geister,' '27 Storeys,' and 'Performer,' according to IMDb, 'The Ordinaries' stands out as one of Eiermann's most celebrated works.

This 2022 German science fiction tragicomedy, directed by Sophie Linnenbaum, garnered accolades at numerous international film festivals. Notably, at the Munich International Film Festival, the film clinched the 'German Cinema New Talent Award - Best Director' and 'German Cinema New Talent Award - Best Producer' honours.

