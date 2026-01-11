Pune Gears Up For Civic Polls; PMC Officials Inspect EVM Sealing, Poll Readiness |

As per the directions of the Maharashtra State Election Commission, the election programme for the Pune Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26 has been announced. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards, and offices of 15 Election Returning Officers have been established to conduct the election process.

To review the preparedness, the arrangements for printing and distribution of polling materials were inspected at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch. The process of sealing and commissioning of EVM machines was also inspected at New English School, Tilak Road, under the Kasba Vishrambaug Wada Election Returning Officer’s office.

The inspection was carried out by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Diwate, Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Prasad Katkar, Deputy Commissioner Tushar Babar, Chief Labour Officer Nitin Kenjale, Assistant Commissioner Somnath Aadhav, Assistant Commissioner Kailas Kendre, along with other officials.

Officials said that preparations are being closely monitored to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming municipal elections.