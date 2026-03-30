Pune: Gas Crematorium At Wanowrie To Remain Closed For Repairs Till April 13

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that the gas crematorium at its Zone No. 4 facility in Pune will remain closed from 30th March to 13th April 2026. The temporary shutdown is due to repair work being carried out at the site.

According to civic officials, the crematorium located in Wanowrie on Fatima Nagar Road will undergo chimney repairs during this period. As a result, gas-based cremation services will not be available at the facility for two weeks.

Officials said the maintenance work is necessary to ensure the safe and smooth functioning of the crematorium in the long term. The decision was taken to carry out essential repairs and prevent any technical issues in the future.

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The closure is expected to affect residents in Wanowrie and nearby areas who depend on the facility. Authorities have advised citizens to use alternative cremation centres in the city during this period.

The civic body has appealed to the public to cooperate with the temporary arrangement. Officials said all efforts are being made to complete the repair work within the scheduled time so that services can resume without delay.

Residents have been urged to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements in advance. The PMC has assured that normal operations will restart at the crematorium after 13th April, once the repair work is completed.