Pune: Garbage collection to improve as PMC adds 80 more bell trucks | PMC

Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday launched 80 leased garbage collection vehicles (bell trucks) for the city.

Bell trucks are the primary garbage collection and transportation vehicles with different capacities comprising mainly closed-body structure with two compartments for dry and wet garbage.

This segregated garbage is collected and transported the nearest transfer station or processing plant. This bell truck goes from house to house in the city to collect segregated garbage. Around 300 such vehicles are owned by PMC with a public address system mounted on the cabin.

The launching ceremony was held at a ground of the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP).

Commissioner and Administrator Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Dr Kunal Khemnar as well as other officers and employees of the Pune Civic body were present at the ceremony.

The addition of these collection vehicles is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and speed of the solid waste management process across the city.

Patil also inspected the sewage treatment plant's work at Naidu Hospital. Apart from that, he visited the Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Project at Bundagarden. he instructed officials to plant trees of local species should be planted on both sides of the river.