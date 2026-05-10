Pune: Gang Using Grindr App To Lure, Assault & Rob Young Men Busted By Warje Police

Warje Malwadi Police Station (under Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: The Warje Malwadi Police Station has busted a gang that allegedly targeted young men through the Grindr app (a gay dating and chatting app), lured them to isolated locations and then assaulted and robbed them. Police have detained one minor and arrested three accused in connection with the case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Om Ganesh Waghmare, Ganesh Uttam Mane and Jagdish Ramu Pawar. Police said the accused were tracked down and arrested within a few hours of the incident.

About The Incident…

According to investigators, the victim is a 25-year-old resident of the Karve Nagar area who had become acquainted with one of the accused through a gay dating application. On the night of April 28, the victim was allegedly called near D-Mart in Karve Nagar by a minor member of the gang.

Police said the minor took the victim on a two-wheeler ride and brought him to a deserted location on the pretext of spending time together. Soon after reaching the spot, three other accomplices allegedly arrived there.

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Accused’s Wrong Intentions…

The accused then allegedly accused the victim of coming there with “wrong intentions” and began assaulting him. Police said the gang attacked the youth with stones and repeatedly beat him with kicks and punches.

After assaulting the victim, the accused allegedly snatched his mobile phone and forcibly transferred Rs 8,600 from his account to their own bank accounts. They also allegedly robbed him of a silver chain.

Following the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint at Warje Malwadi Police Station. A police team immediately began a technical investigation and also used local informants to trace the suspects.

Investigation Ongoing…

During the operation, police apprehended Om Waghmare from the Atul Nagar Chowk area. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed the identities of the remaining accused and the involvement of the minor accomplice. Police later arrested the other accused and detained the juvenile.

Officials said further investigation into the case is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Shankar Patil.

Police are also investigating whether the gang may have targeted other victims in a similar manner through dating applications.

Anil Ukarande, founder of the Yutak LGBTQ trust, said that the victim received legal assistance from the organisation during the complaint registration process. He also thanked Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi and PSI Shankar Patil of Warje Malwadi Police Station for their prompt and sensitive handling of the case.