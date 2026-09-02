Pune: Ganesh Mandals To Become Platforms For Right To Services Awareness | IANS

Pune, September 02: The Maharashtra State Right to Public Services Commission, Pune Division, has directed district administrations and municipal corporations to spread awareness about the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015 through Ganesh mandals during this year’s Ganeshotsav.

According to the letter issued on September 2, State Commissioner Sudhakar Telang asked the district collectors of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, along with municipal commissioners of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sangli, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur and Solapur, to ensure that information about the Act and the Commission is displayed at Ganesh mandals.

The Act aims to ensure that citizens receive government services in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner. As many as 1,212 government services provided by various departments have been notified under the Act.

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Awareness drive through mandals

The Commission said, “Services such as caste, income and residence certificates, birth and death certificates and several other government services can be accessed through the Aaple Sarkar portal and Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras.”

According to the information issued by the Commission, if an eligible citizen does not receive a service within the prescribed period or the application is rejected without a valid reason, the citizen can file a first and second appeal before the designated appellate authorities. A third appeal can be filed before the Right to Public Services Commission if the service remains pending.

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Appeal process and penalties

Officials responsible for unnecessary delays may face a penalty of up to Rs 5,000.

The Commission has asked Ganesh mandals to prominently display the information so that thousands of citizens visiting them during the festival become aware of their rights and available government services.

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