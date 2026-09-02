Delhi HC Backs DU Decision To Stall Appointments Over Suspected Unfair Means In NTA Recruitment Exam | File Pic

The Delhi High Court has ruled that a university can put appointments on hold while it investigates suspected use of unfair means in a public recruitment examination, particularly when there are serious doubts over whether the merit list reflects genuine merit.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia set aside a Single Judge's order directing Delhi University to proceed with the appointment of candidates selected for the posts of laboratory attendant and library attendant in an examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The ruling underlines the importance of protecting the credibility of a public recruitment process when questions arise over the integrity of an examination, Live Law reports.

Merit List Under Scanner

The High Court held that when available material creates a reasonable apprehension that a merit list may not reflect genuine merit, the university is entitled, and duty-bound, to pause the appointment process and examine the matter before allowing selected candidates to join.

Delhi University had constituted committees to examine suspected irregularities after concerns arose over the examination results. The committees found an abnormal concentration of successful candidates at certain examination centres, unusually high scores despite negative marking, similarities in response patterns and common incorrect answers.

Patterns Raised Red Flags

The Single Judge had earlier held that the university's subsequent enquiry was an afterthought or amounted to "reverse engineering" to justify its decision to withhold the joining of selected candidates.

The Division Bench disagreed. It observed that the committee had not acted merely on suspicion arising from high scores but had also examined the response patterns of successful candidates from the identified centres. According to the court, the committee's findings showed a discernible pattern in both correct and incorrect answers attempted by candidates.

"The examination process, particularly where it concerns recruitment to public institutions, has to be conducted in a free, fair, transparent and unimpeachable manner. Public examinations are mechanisms through which public confidence in institutional selection, equal opportunity and merit-based recruitment is maintained," the Bench ruled.

Fair Recruitment Comes First

The court said any conduct that compromises the sanctity of an examination, including leakage of material, unauthorised assistance, manipulation of systems, collusion, tampering with data or any other unfair method, strikes at the root of the selection process and must be viewed seriously.

It concluded that the examination conducted by the NTA could not be held to have been conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. The finding puts the focus not merely on individual candidates but on the credibility of the recruitment exercise as a whole.

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NTA Had A Larger Responsibility

The High Court said the NTA's role did not end with the mechanical declaration of results. Once Delhi University raised serious concerns about the integrity of the examination, the agency was obliged to provide all relevant documents and data relating to the examination process.

"Therefore, where the recruiting institution has a bona fide doubt regarding the sanctity of the examination, the examining agency cannot meet such doubt merely by asserting that standard protocols were followed. It must place complete and verifiable material before the recruiting institution so that the latter can take an informed decision consistent with its duty to ensure fair recruitment," the court said.

The observation makes clear that conducting an examination carries responsibilities beyond announcing results, particularly when the integrity of a public recruitment exercise is questioned.

Candidates' Rights Vs Public Interest

The court also observed that in public employment, the rights of selected candidates must be balanced against the larger public interest in ensuring appointments are made only through a fair, transparent and credible selection process.

It noted that the university had expressly reserved the right to modify, withdraw or cancel any communication issued to a candidate if an inadvertent mistake or irregularity in the selection process was detected at any stage, including after an appointment letter had been issued.

"The University had expressly reserved the right to modify, withdraw or cancel any communication issued to a candidate in the event of any inadvertent mistake or irregularity in the selection process being detected at any stage, including after issuance of an appointment letter," the court said.

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Appointment Offers Not An Absolute Right

The Bench held that Delhi University was justified in keeping the appointment offers in abeyance while it verified the legality and integrity of the examination process.

"In view of the said stipulation, the University was justified in keeping the offers of appointment in abeyance for the purpose of verifying the legality and integrity of the examination process. The issuance of offers of appointment, therefore, did not create any absolute or indefeasible right in favour of the selected candidates," the court said.

It added that the university had an obligation to preserve the purity of the recruitment process and ensure appointments were made only on merit. It was therefore entitled to defer the joining of candidates while verification was pending in light of the material that had come to its notice.

The High Court ultimately upheld the university's notifications putting the joining of selected candidates on hold pending examination of the matter. It also quashed the Single Judge's direction requiring Delhi University to proceed with document verification, appointments and joining of candidates with consequential benefits.