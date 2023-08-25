Pune: G20 Interfaith Summit at World Peace Dome from Sept 5 |

The MIT World Peace University, Vishwashanti Center (Alandi), MAEER's MIT Pune, G20 Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, and G20 Interfaith Forum in the USA are scheduled to hold the G20 Interfaith Summit in collaboration with from September 5 to 7, within the world's largest World Peace Dome at Loni-Kalbhor.

Distinguished guests including W Cole Durham Jr, President of G20 Interfaith; King Hussain, CEO; Prof Dr Katharina Marshall; Marjia Dalal from the Bahi community; and Bishop Father Felix Machado will grace the conference's inauguration. MIT World Peace University's Founder President, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, will preside over the program, with the presence of Prof Dr Ashok Joshi.

Rahul Karad, the working president of MIT WPU, shared this information during a press conference. Dr RM Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor of MIT WPU; Dr Milind Pandey, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Dr Sanjay Kamtekar; and Dr Milind Patre were also present at the conference.

Rahul Karad further explained that previous G20 conferences in India have addressed topics such as youth, women, and the environment. The Interfaith Council is the organizing body for this event, which anticipates participation from over 100 delegates representing countries such as the US, UK, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Turkey, South Africa, and more. The conference aims to convey a message of world peace, interfaith equality, and universal unity to the global community.

Dr RM Chitnis emphasized that this program brings together religious leaders and subject matter experts to address global challenges and promote world peace. The conference will conclude on September 7th, with Vishwadharmi Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad chairing the closing session. The Chief Guest for this occasion will be Dr Arif Mohammad Khan, the Governor of Kerala.

Prof Dr Milind Pandey outlined the three-day program, consisting of 15 sessions covering diverse topics, including religion, philosophy, technology, women's empowerment, vulnerable communities, national education policy, social peace, peacebuilding, food security, global education approaches, healthcare, child protection, environmental conservation, safeguarding religious and cultural heritage, human trafficking, and the Global Youth Peace Dialogue.

More than 100 expert speakers from the international stage will address these sessions, featuring prominent figures such as Michael Young, Katharina Marshall, Bani Duggal, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, Adrag Itagoa, Peter Yobha, and Peter Petkoff from the United States. On a national level, speakers like Siddharth Kak, AK Merchant, Retired Justice Roshan Dalvi, Vishka Kadam, Shailendra Sharma, Dr Mohammad Gulrej, Colonel Binoy Koshi, Vasant Shinde, Pallavi Ghosh, and Ajit Singh will present their perspectives. Additionally, more than 2,000 citizens are expected to participate in the conference.

Read Also Pune: MIT ADT University Launches School Of Law

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)