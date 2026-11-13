Pune: FUEL To Raise ₹50 Lakh For 25 Girls' MBA Education | Sourced

Pune: Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL) has launched its second social impact project on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Social Stock Exchange (SSE), aiming to raise ₹50 lakh to support the two-year MBA education of 25 young women from drought-prone regions of Maharashtra and economically weaker sections.

Around 60% of the selected beneficiaries have migrated to Pune from drought-affected areas in search of education and employment opportunities. Nearly 68% belong to farming families, while 73% are first-generation learners.

Subscription to FUEL’s second SSE issue opened on November 11 and will remain open until November 20. Contributions can also be made through the Zerodha application. A special listing ceremony is scheduled at the NSE in Mumbai on November 30.

The initiative also includes short-term digital and technical skills training for 2,000 young people, focusing on the requirements of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and industry-oriented employment. VFS Global, CGI, Castrol, SBI Foundation and Capgemini are supporting the project.

Through its first SSE issue, FUEL raised ₹98.29 lakh to support the undergraduate education of 40 young women.

“Talent, rather than circumstances, should determine the future of young people. Through our second Social Stock Exchange listing, we aim to enable 25 young women from drought-affected and economically weaker sections to complete their MBA education. Even a small contribution can change the direction of someone’s life,” said Dr Ketan Deshpande, President and Vice-Chancellor of FUEL SkillTech and Entrepreneurship University.