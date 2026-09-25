Pune: Friend’s Phone Call To Girlfriend Helps Police Nab Ranjhe Murder Suspects | Video Screengrab

Pune: Three people have been arrested and a 17-year-old juvenile has been detained in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Sagar Ramchandra Palve at Ranjhe in Bhor taluka on September 6.

According to police, Palve was attacked late at night near Sai Suppliers cement shop after leaving Shantaram Hotel, where he had been talking with relatives and witnesses. The attackers allegedly opened fire with a pistol and assaulted him with a sickle, causing serious injuries to his face, head, hands, left knee and abdomen. He later died of his injuries.

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Following the incident, the suspects fled the area. Rajgad Police and the Local Crime Branch launched a joint investigation using mobile phone tracking, technical analysis and information from the suspects’ relatives, friends and other contacts.

During the investigation, police reportedly discovered that one of the suspects had avoided using his own mobile phone and instead called his girlfriend from a friend’s phone. Police traced the call and used the information to identify the suspect’s whereabouts. A trap was subsequently laid, and the suspects were detained in Jejuri.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Vinayak alias Dadya Vijay Thorat (21), Siddharth alias Babu Ankush Yempure (22) and Siddhant alias Babu Santosh Jambhulkar (23). A 17-year-old juvenile in conflict with law was also taken into custody and placed in a remand home.

The three arrested suspects were produced before a court, which granted police custody until September 24, 2026. Assistant Police Inspector Tukaram Rathod is conducting further investigation.

The operation was carried out by personnel from Rajgad Police Station and the Pune Rural Local Crime Branch under the supervision of senior police officials.