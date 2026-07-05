Pune: Friend Murdered Over Trivial Argument In Wagholi; Accused Nabbed Within 12 Hours

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Pune: The Wagholi Police arrested a murder accused within 12 hours of the crime after tracking him to Satara, officials said on Sunday. The accused had allegedly fled after killing his friend following a minor dispute in Pune’s Wagholi area.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Saav (35), a native of Nadia district in West Bengal. He is accused of murdering his friend, Shiv Shankar Singh.

According to the police, both men worked at the same place and lived in the same room. They reportedly had an argument over a minor issue. Investigators said Saav held a grudge after the dispute, which allegedly led him to kill Singh.

After the incident, the accused fled the crime scene. A murder case was registered at Wagholi Police Station on July 1.

As Saav is a resident of West Bengal, the police suspected he might try to leave Maharashtra. A special investigation team was formed under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad.

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Using technical analysis and local intelligence, the team traced the accused to a construction site in Adarshdeep Nagar in Satara. Police conducted a raid and arrested him.

The accused is being produced before the court. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.