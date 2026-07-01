Beed Police Crack Murder Case Within 12 Hours & Arrest One | Representational Picture

Beed: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Beed Police solved a murder case within 12 hours of a body being found and arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly killed his acquaintance over an old rivalry.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Dattatray Waghmode (33), a resident of Talkhed in Majalgaon tehsil. His body was found near his agricultural field on June 29. Based on the findings, Majalgaon Rural Police registered a murder case against an unidentified person under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Considering the seriousness of the case, the LCB launched a parallel investigation. A team led by Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Vighne visited the crime scene and began collecting evidence.

During the investigation, police received information that Waghmode had recently had a heated argument with Aditya Barwal, who had allegedly threatened to kill him. Acting on the lead, the LCB detained Barwal for questioning.

During interrogation, Barwal allegedly confessed to the murder. According to police, he told investigators that Waghmode had assaulted him in Pune some time ago. About two weeks ago, the two allegedly had another fight at Talkhed Cross Road, during which Waghmode reportedly chased him with an axe and threatened to kill him.

Police said Barwal held a grudge over the earlier incidents and decided to take revenge. On the night of June 28, at around 11 pm, he allegedly followed Waghmode as he walked towards his field. After finding him alone on a deserted stretch, Barwal allegedly stopped him and stabbed him twice in the abdomen and once in the neck, killing him on the spot.

After recording his confession, the LCB handed the accused over to Majalgaon Rural Police for further legal action.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Chetna Tidke and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Shinde. The investigation was led by LCB Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad, along with Majalgaon Rural Police Inspector Vijaykumar Ramod, PSI Mahesh Vighne and other members of the crime detection team.