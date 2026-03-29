Pune: Frido Shuts Viman Nagar Outlet Briefly For Expansion, Plans Larger Experience Store | Sourced

Pune: Ganesh Sonawane, co-founder and CEO of Frido, has announced a temporary pause in operations at the brand’s Viman Nagar store as the company plans to expand and upgrade the outlet.

In a post on X, Sonawane said the Viman Nagar store, which was the company’s first outlet, had become too small for its growing product range. He said the company has now secured an adjacent space and is working on combining both units to build a larger experience store.

“We will share an update once it is ready,” he said, adding that Viman Nagar remains one of the highest customer density areas for the brand in the country.

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The company said the upgrade aims to offer a better in-store experience, where customers can test products and receive expert guidance. Frido operates experience stores that allow users to try ergonomic products such as orthopaedic insoles, seat cushions, and mobility aids before purchase.

Sonawane also said that the company’s newly opened Hyderabad store will remain shut for three days due to minor contractor-related modifications.

He apologised to customers who were unable to access the stores and said operations will resume soon.

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What Is Frido?

Frido, a Pune-based consumer healthcare and wellness brand, focuses on ergonomic lifestyle products and mobility solutions designed to improve comfort and posture. The company has multiple experience stores across Pune, including locations in Koregaon Park, Hadapsar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Balewadi.

The announcement comes as the brand continues to expand its retail footprint while upgrading key locations to handle growing customer demand.