Pune: Free Prosthetic Limb Measurement Camp To Be Held In Chakan On Oct 4 | Sourced

Pune: The Bharat Vikas Parishad’s South Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad branches will organise a free measurement camp for advanced modular prosthetic legs and prosthetic hands for persons with disabilities at Chakan on Oct 4.

The camp, being conducted under the Parishad’s Swa-Aadhar – Swanirbhar Divyang Help and Rehabilitation initiative, will be held from 9 am to 3 pm at SKS Fastners Limited (Unit IV), Gat Nos. 8 and 9, Varale, Khed taluka, Chakan.

According to the organisers, persons who have lost a hand or leg will be considered for assistance irrespective of their caste, religion, age or financial status. The initiative aims to help beneficiaries regain mobility and move towards greater independence in their daily lives and employment.

The organisers said beneficiaries will be assessed and measurements will be taken during the camp. Eligible beneficiaries will subsequently receive prosthetic limbs free of cost. A distribution and fitting camp will be organised four to five weeks after the measurement camp. Free repair services will also be provided in the future.

The modular foot being provided under the initiative costs more than ₹60,000 in the market, the organisers said. The project also provides prosthetic hands, polio calipers and ankle foot orthosis (AFO), depending on individual requirements.

According to information shared by the Parishad, more than 600 beneficiaries were assisted through various camps conducted during 2025-26 across Maharashtra and other states.

“Providing a prosthetic limb is not merely giving a device; it gives a person an opportunity to regain self-reliance and dignity,” said Shashikant Padamwar, a member of the organisation.