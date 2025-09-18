 Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple Saudagar, Wakad & Kiwale
Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple Saudagar, Wakad & Kiwale

The first accident took place in the Pimple Saudagar area, where a 28-year-old man died, the second in Wakad, where a car crash killed a 49-year-old man, and the third in Kiwale, where two college students died

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Four Killed In Three Separate Accidents In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Fatal Crashes Reported In Pimple Saudagar, Wakad & Kiwale | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three fatal accidents were reported on Thursday in which four people lost their lives. The first accident took place in the Pimple Saudagar area, where a 28-year-old man died, the second in Wakad, where a car crash killed a 49-year-old man, and the third in Kiwale, where two college students died.

Man Dies In High-Speed Motorcycle Collision With PMPML Bus In Pimple Saudagar

A young man identified as Mayur Anand Rasal (28, Pimple Gurav) was involved in an accident while riding a high-speed motorcycle in the BRT lane going from Bhosari towards Kokane Chowk. His motorcycle hit a divider and the back of a bus. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and died. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the BRT lane near PK Chowk. PMPML bus driver Tanaji Kisan Telange (38, Bhosari) has filed a complaint at the Sangvi Police Station. Both the bus and bike suffered damage.

Pune: Man Assaulted By Three Sex Workers In Budhwar Peth Over Payment Dispute
Car Crash Kills One In Wakad

Manohar Barku Shitkal (49, Kalewadi) has been arrested for carelessly driving a car and causing the death of a worker identified as Dinesh Shridhar Walunjkar (38, Wakad) at Sakharam Chowk in Wakad. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 9:15 a.m. Police said that the accused drove his Scorpio car without checking his surroundings. The complainant, Manohar, and his colleague Mukesh were cleaning a manhole. The car hit Mukesh, and he died from the impact.

Two Students Killed, Two Injured In Kiwale

A major accident took place on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway near Kiwale in the early hours of Thursday, killing two students, Siddhant Anand (22) and Divyaraj Singh Rathod (23). Their friends Harshavardhan Mishra (22) and Nihal Tamboli (20) suffered injuries and have been admitted to Wakad Private Hospital. The Symbiosis college friend group was returning from Lonavala when the Eicher vehicle crashed into them. The Eicher driver, Manish Kumar Suraj Manipal (39), has been taken into custody. Both vehicles have been seized, and legal action is being taken.

