Pune: Four Individuals Booked In Suicide Case Of Rajan Khan's Son

Debu Khan, Son Of Marathi Writer Rajan Khan |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have initiated legal action against four individuals, accusing them of abetting the suicide of Debu Khan, the son of the well-known Marathi writer Rajan Khan.

The case has been filed in response to a complaint lodged by the deceased's sister at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station on October 17.

The individuals named in the First Information Report (FIR) have been identified as Pandurang Suryavanshi, also known as Deva, hailing from Hadapsar, Pratik Jadhav from Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Ganesh Walunj and Akash Barane, alias Nanya Mauli Vadevale, both residents of Katraj.

Debu Khan, a 27-year-old graduate and the son of the celebrated Marathi writer Rajan Khan, tragically took his own life by hanging in his residence in Talegaon on October 2. Debu, who was employed in an IT firm, lived alone in an apartment in the Shinde Vasti area of Somatne Phata. Authorities from the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station discovered a note in which financial difficulties were cited as the reason for his unfortunate decision.