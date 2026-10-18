Pune: Four-Hour Voting Break For Private Employees, Paid Holiday For Graduate & Teacher Voters On Oct 23 | Representative Image

Pune: Voters in the Pune division's Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies will get a paid holiday on Friday, Oct 23, to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Meanwhile, employees working in private establishments who are registered voters in these constituencies will be granted a special four-hour concession to vote, up from the two hours announced earlier.

The revised concession was communicated through an Election Commission circular dated Oct 16, 2026. Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer Sheetal Teli-Ugale announced the decision on Sunday. The measures aim to ensure that eligible voters can exercise their franchise without work-related restrictions.

Paid Holiday For Eligible Government Employees

Under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a paid holiday has been declared on polling day for eligible government employees who are registered voters in the respective Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies.

The special leave will be over and above the casual leave available to them. However, the benefit will apply only to employees registered as voters in the constituency concerned.

Heads of government offices have been directed to ensure that routine administrative work continues smoothly despite the holiday.

Four-Hour Concession For Private Employees

Employees working in private establishments will not be covered by the paid holiday provision. Instead, they will receive a special four-hour concession to cast their votes.

The decision is intended to give eligible employees more time to reach their polling stations and vote.

Polling On Oct 23

Polling for the Pune Division Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies will take place on Oct 23, from 8 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for Oct 27.

The Graduates' constituency covers Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts, while the Teachers' constituency covers the designated areas of the Pune division.