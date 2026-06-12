Pune: Four Bharati Vidyapeeth Poona College of Pharmacy Faculty Members Ranked Among Top 5% Researchers Globally In SCI Rank 2025 | Sourced

Pune: In the recently published SCI Rank Global 2025, four faculty members of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune, have been recognised among the world’s top 5% researchers. The distinguished faculty members include Dr Atmaram Pawar, Principal; Dr Varsha Pokharkar, Vice Principal; Prof. V. M. Kulkarni; and Dr Amarjeet Singh.

The Global Scientist Index 2025 analysed more than 8 million active researcher profiles and over 20 million scholarly publications worldwide. The assessment was based on data sourced from OpenAlex, the world’s largest open research database.

Poona College of Pharmacy is currently ranked 34th in India’s NIRF rankings and has an impressive research record comprising 27 granted patents, more than 1,800 international research publications, and research grants worth ₹24 crore. The institution has also successfully completed industry consultancy and research projects worth ₹10 crore for pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies.

The college faculty have consistently secured positions in Stanford University’s Top 2% Scientists List for several years. Continuing this tradition of academic excellence, the institution has now achieved notable representation in the newly launched SCI Rank Global 2025 rankings as well.

On this achievement, Dr Shivajirao Kadam, Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University); Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary; and Dr Vivek Saoji, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the faculty members and appreciated their outstanding contribution to research and innovation.