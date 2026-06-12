Nashik: Four Siblings Drown In Gangapur Dam Near Savargaon; Second Major Drowning Tragedy In 15 Days | Sourced

Nashik: A heart-wrenching incident has occurred where four siblings from the same family drowned in the waters of Gangapur Dam. The tragedy took place on Thursday (June 11) around 4:30 PM in the dam waters near Savargaon.

The deceased include Ganesh Suresh Gotarne (16), Sahil Manohar Gotarne (16), and Nikhil Machhindra Gotarne (16) all residents of Savargaon along with their sister Mayuri Pawan Jadhav (21, resident of Talegaon Anjaneri, Taluka Trimbakeshwar).

The Gotarne family from Savargaon had invited Mayuri for a traditional feast known as 'Dhondyacha Jevan'. After lunch, all four entered the dam waters to bathe. One of them began to drown, unable to gauge the depth of the water. The other three rushed to save him, but due to the strong current, all four were submerged in deep water.

During the incident, Pawan Jadhav managed to save Rupali Dhangar (17, Talegaon Anjaneri) but could not save his wife, Mayuri. Locals rushed to the scene after hearing Rupali’s screams. Local youths conducted a search operation and retrieved the bodies of all four individuals; however, none of them could be saved.

Just 15 days ago (May 26), a couple and two siblings drowned in Kashyapi Dam. These incidents have prompted appeals for caution when entering the waters in dam areas.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the Savargaon and Talegaon Anjaneri areas following this tragedy. The police and administration handed over the bodies to the relatives after conducting post-mortem examinations. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Harsul police station. The local administration has urged people to exercise caution while entering the water in the dam area.