Nashik: 16-Year-Old Tribal Girl Sold For ₹2 Lakh; Police Bust Inter-District Trafficking Gang,10 Arrested | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident involving the sale of a 16-year-old girl from a tribal family within the jurisdiction of the Harsul Police Station (Nashik Taluka) has come to light. The police have busted an inter-district gang responsible for selling the girl and have arrested 10 accused individuals.

According to reports, the 16-year-old girl from a tribal village in the Harsul police jurisdiction had gone missing a few days ago. Her mother had passed away. After searching for his daughter himself, her father lodged a complaint at the Harsul Police Station. Suspicion grew during the investigation when it was noted that no other youth from the area was missing.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr DS Swami, Additional Superintendent Vimala M, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vasudev Desale, a police team located the girl and busted the gang. MLA Hiraman Khoskar has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and has also called for an inquiry into whether other girls have been sold.

Deal struck for two lakhs.

Acting in collusion, the accused abducted the girl by luring her with the promise of a mobile phone. Despite her being a minor, she was married off to Tushar Patilba Pachpind (age 29, resident of Kauthe Malkapur, Taluka Sangamner, District Ahilyanagar). Sandeep Pachpind, Sonyabapu Patole, Vishal Parchande, and Mahadev Naikwade assisted in this process. Suresh Fasale, Kamal Fasale, and Thakubai Malekar (residents of Gangamhalungi) acted as brokers. Fasale and Malekar accepted a sum of two lakh rupees. The money was collected partly in cash and partly via ‘PhonePe’. The other accused had kept the girl in hiding.

Accused arrested include Tushar Patilba Pachpind (29), Sandeep Pachpind (40), Vishal Parchande (33), Mahadev Sahebrao Naikwade, Suresh Navsu Fasale (46), Kamal Suresh Fasale (35),Dharm Navsu Fasale (40),Sita Pundalik Bendkoli (38), Thakubai Laxman Malekar (60) and Sonyabapu Balkrishna Patole (45)

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, and the investigation is underway. This incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of minor girls in tribal areas. The police have intensified the investigation and are working to uncover the full extent of the gang's network.