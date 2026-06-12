Nashik MLC Election: Mahayuti Tension Continues Despite Gokul Gite's Withdrawal, Cross-Voting Fears Remain | Sourced



Nashik: Although independent candidate Gokul Gite’s withdrawal from the Nashik Local Self-Government Constituency election has brought some relief to the Mahayuti candidate Narendra Darade, the alliance’s concerns are unlikely to end until the final result. Gite has withdrawn from the contest but has maintained ambiguity over whether he will actively support Darade’s candidature. Moreover, since Gite’s name will continue to appear on the ballot paper and there is no third candidate in the fray, the possibility of vote division has increased the anxiety within the Mahayuti camp.



The Nashik constituency remained in the spotlight across the state due to a rebellion within the BJP. Brothers Ganesh Gite and Gokul Gite had rebelled against the Mahayuti candidate. While Ganesh Gite withdrew his candidature at the last moment, Gokul Gite remained firm in contesting the election and had even started campaigning, raising concern among Mahayuti leaders.

After efforts by senior state-level leaders to resolve the issue, Gokul Gite announced his withdrawal on Thursday in the presence of ministers Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant and Dadaji Bhuse. However, he did not clarify whether he would campaign in favour of Narendra Darade, keeping the suspense alive.



Cross-voting could create a surprise result.

Since there is no party whip in this election, voters are free to exercise their choice. Although the Maha Vikas Aghadi does not have an official candidate, it reportedly has a strength of around 154 votes. Gokul Gite’s cordial relations with corporators across political parties and the fact that his name will remain on the ballot could provide scope for strategic voting by opponents.



If cross-voting occurs within the Mahayuti or opposition groups unite strategically, the election could see an unexpected outcome. Gite had earlier expressed strong dissatisfaction over Narendra Darade’s candidature, stating that many were unhappy with the decision to field him.



Whether this resentment influences voting patterns remains to be seen. Thus, even after Gokul Gite’s withdrawal, the political suspense in the Nashik Legislative Council election continues, and Mahayuti leaders are expected to remain cautious until the final counting of votes.