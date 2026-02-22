Pune: Foundation Stone For Western Ghats Zoological Collection Centre To Be Laid At ZSI Today | Sourced

Pune: The foundation stone for the Western Ghats Zoological Collection Centre, along with an auditorium and museum, will be laid today at the Western Regional Centre of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Akurdi.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 am and will be performed by Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI.

The upcoming facility is being developed as a scientific collection and conservation centre dedicated to documenting and preserving the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats. Once completed, the centre will house more than one million animal specimens collected from across the region.

The collection will include insects, molluscs, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals, representing the vast faunal diversity of the Western Ghats. Officials said the centre will ensure the safe preservation of both original specimens and newly discovered species while strengthening research in taxonomy and systematics.

Apart from serving as a scientific repository, the facility will function as a reference base for biodiversity assessment and conservation policy. It will also feature educational and exhibition spaces aimed at students, researchers and the general public.

Recognised as one of the world’s major biodiversity hotspots, the Western Ghats is home to a large number of endemic and threatened species. Experts believe the establishment of the collection centre will support long-term conservation efforts by strengthening biodiversity documentation programmes and providing scientific data for conservation planning.

The centre is also expected to develop a digital database to facilitate wider access to information and promote collaboration with national and international research institutions. In addition, it will serve as a regional hub for species identification and taxonomic expertise.

With this initiative, Pune is set to host a key scientific infrastructure aimed at preserving and studying one of India’s most ecologically significant regions.