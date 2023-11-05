Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse; See Pics |

On the occasion of Child Safety Week, the Pune-based NGO, Foundation For Child Protection (FFCP)-Muskaan, addressed the alarming rise in child sexual abuse incidents. With a dedicated focus on combatting this critical issue for the past 23 years, FFCP-Muskaan on Sunday organised 'The Walk' to raise awareness and advocate for the prevention of child sexual abuse.

The walk commenced from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan on Jangali Maharaj Road and culminated at Kalakar Katta on Fergusson College Road in Pune. Over 50 individuals actively participated in 'The Walk,' using the event as a platform to disseminate awareness about child sexual abuse and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This outreach was achieved through the display of informative posters along the route.

In addition to the walk, FFCP-Muskaan harnessed the power of street plays and rap songs as effective tools to raise awareness. These engaging performances took place at Saras Baug and Bhakti Shakti Udyan in Nigdi, further strengthening the message against child sexual abuse. The initiative by FFCP-Muskaan reflects their unwavering commitment to safeguarding children and fostering a safer environment for the younger generation.

