 Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse; See Pics

Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse; See Pics

The walk commenced from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan on Jangali Maharaj Road and culminated at Kalakar Katta on Fergusson College Road in Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse; See Pics |

On the occasion of Child Safety Week, the Pune-based NGO, Foundation For Child Protection (FFCP)-Muskaan, addressed the alarming rise in child sexual abuse incidents. With a dedicated focus on combatting this critical issue for the past 23 years, FFCP-Muskaan on Sunday organised 'The Walk' to raise awareness and advocate for the prevention of child sexual abuse.

The walk commenced from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Udyan on Jangali Maharaj Road and culminated at Kalakar Katta on Fergusson College Road in Pune. Over 50 individuals actively participated in 'The Walk,' using the event as a platform to disseminate awareness about child sexual abuse and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This outreach was achieved through the display of informative posters along the route.

In addition to the walk, FFCP-Muskaan harnessed the power of street plays and rap songs as effective tools to raise awareness. These engaging performances took place at Saras Baug and Bhakti Shakti Udyan in Nigdi, further strengthening the message against child sexual abuse. The initiative by FFCP-Muskaan reflects their unwavering commitment to safeguarding children and fostering a safer environment for the younger generation.

Read Also
Pune: Supriya Sule Calls For White Paper On Chandni Chowk Flyover; Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual...

Pune: Foundation For Child Protection-Muskaan Organises 'The Walk' To Raise Awareness About Sexual...

Pune: At MIT-WPU's 5th Convocation Ceremony, Amitabh Kant Encourages Students To Pursue Startups...

Pune: At MIT-WPU's 5th Convocation Ceremony, Amitabh Kant Encourages Students To Pursue Startups...

'Can't See Buildings Beyond A Point: NCP MP Supriya Sule Raises Concerns On Rising Air Pollution In...

'Can't See Buildings Beyond A Point: NCP MP Supriya Sule Raises Concerns On Rising Air Pollution In...

Pune: Supriya Sule Calls For White Paper On Chandni Chowk Flyover; Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Supriya Sule Calls For White Paper On Chandni Chowk Flyover; Here's All You Need To Know

Maratha Reservation: 22-Year-Old Ends Life By Hanging in Pune's Alandi, Blames Govt's Functioning In...

Maratha Reservation: 22-Year-Old Ends Life By Hanging in Pune's Alandi, Blames Govt's Functioning In...