Pune: Former IndiGo Employee Held For Posing As Air Force Personnel, Carrying Fake ID | AI

Pune: A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Lohegaon police for allegedly creating a fake Air Force identity card and attempting to obtain an Air Force uniform to convince people in his native village that he was employed with the Indian Air Force.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Vilas Ambure (26), a resident of Shikrapur in Shirur taluka. A complaint was filed by Brijkumar Ramakrishna Mishra (48), who is associated with the Air Force Station, Lohegaon.

According to the police, Ambure was not employed with any defence force but had allegedly prepared a fake Air Force identity card. He also reportedly approached a tailor to get an Air Force personnel's uniform stitched. The police recovered a suspicious Air Force uniform and the fake identity card from him.

The incident came to light on August 6 near Balaji Tailor Shop, close to Bajrang Mart in Gurudwara Colony, Lohegaon. During the investigation, police found that Ambure had allegedly shown the fake identity card to people and claimed that he was working with the Air Force.

Senior Police Inspector Manisha Patil said the accused is originally from Beed district and allegedly wanted to create an impression among people in his village that he had secured a job with the Air Force. Police are now investigating whether he had any other motive behind impersonating Air Force personnel and whether anyone else was involved.

Police are also probing whether anyone was cheated by the accused using the fake identity. Senior officials at the airport have been informed about the incident and are conducting an inquiry at their level as well.

According to police, Ambure is married. He had previously worked with IndiGo and was currently working as a barber at a salon. His father runs a shop in their native village, while Ambure was also working at a shop in Shikrapur.