Pune: Former Employee Among Six Arrested For ₹36 Lakh Tank Theft From Beer Company

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Pune: The North Mahalunge MIDC Police have arrested six people, including a former employee of a beer manufacturing company, for allegedly stealing steel storage tanks worth Rs 36 lakh from the firm's premises in Khed tehsil.

The accused have been identified as Prasad Vinod Rajale (29) of Pirangut, Chandan Arjun Singh (38), Ali Ahmed Chaudhary (32), Kisan Kumar Subhashchandra Gupta (24) of Chikhli, Firoz Asghar Ali Khan (38) of Moshi, and Niyaz Mohammad Israil (51) of Mumbra in Thane district.

10 Steel Storage Tanks Were Stolen…

Police said ten steel storage tanks were stolen from the newly established Tiny Rebel Brewing Pvt. Ltd in Savardari village near Mahalunge MIDC between 20th February and 30th March. The theft came to light nearly 40 days later when company representative Vivek Maruti Khaire noticed the missing tanks and filed a complaint with the North Mahalunge MIDC Police Station.

As the crime was reported several weeks after it occurred, the investigation proved challenging. To trace the accused, police examined more than 600 GB of CCTV footage collected from around 30 to 35 companies located in the industrial area.

Investigation Underway…

During the probe, investigators identified a suspicious crane and truck seen near the company. Technical analysis later led police to Prasad Rajale, a former employee of the firm. After he was taken into custody, police uncovered the alleged conspiracy behind the theft.

Further investigation revealed that the stolen tanks had been sold as scrap. Police recovered all ten tanks from scrap dealers and locations in Kudalwadi, Chikhli, and Mumbra. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at ₹36 lakh.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.