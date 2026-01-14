Pune: FITE Flags Alleged Termination Of Women Employees During Maternity Leave At TCS, Complaint Filed With Labour Commissioner’s Office | Sourced

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) Maharashtra has submitted a formal complaint to the office of the Labour Commissioner in Pune. In it, the forum has raised serious concerns over alleged labour law violations at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Pune and other IT companies. The complaint letter, dated 13th January 2026, was accepted by the Labour Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. However, officials have clarified that no action has been initiated so far.

In the letter, FITE has alleged violations of the Maternity Benefit Act of 2017 by TCS in Hinjawadi Phase 3. The forum, in its complaint, claims that female employees are being terminated during maternity leave or immediately after resuming duties. The forum has also highlighted the alleged absence of mandatory crèche facilities at several IT establishments, specifically naming the TCS Hinjawadi Phase 3 campus at Maan Sahyadri Park.

According to FITE, the lack of basic support systems for working mothers is forcing many women to quit their jobs.

FITE has sought an official inspection of the TCS Hinjawadi Phase 3 campus to verify compliance with statutory requirements and has urged the labour department to intervene immediately and take strict action against companies found violating the law.

The forum estimates that women constitute nearly 30 to 40% of the IT workforce, making enforcement of these provisions critical. The complaint has been signed by FITE President Pavanjit Mane and Secretary Prashant Pandit.

Sources within the company told The Free Press Journal that TCS is associated with several crèche service providers and that the rights of female employees remain a priority for the organisation.

At the time of filing this report, TCS had not issued any official statement on the complaint. The report will be updated if and when the company responds.