Pune Firefighters' 8-Hour Heroics: 4 Lives Saved From River & Locked Flat | Sourced

In a series of swift and heroic operations, Pune firefighters successfully rescued two men from dangerous Mutha river currents in separate incidents and safely freed two elderly women trapped in a flat on Sinhagad Road. These remarkable rescues were carried out within an eight-hour span.

In the first incident, a person was found being swept away in the river near Bhide Bridge around 1:30am on Thursday night. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team from Kasba Fire Station promptly arrived at the scene. They, along with the help of local citizens, rescued Ajaykumar Gautam (45) safely at the Sideshwar Ghat.

In the second incident, at 7am on Friday, information was received that a person was trapped in the river at Karvenagar. The Warje and Sinhagad fire brigade teams, along with a boat, reached the spot. A person was trapped in the middle of the river. The firefighters, using ropes, a life ring, and a life jacket, entered the water, reassured the trapped individual, and safely brought him out, successfully completing the rescue operation.

In the third incident, around 9am on Friday, two elderly women were trapped on the third floor of an apartment at Sun City on Sinhagad Road after the door suddenly got locked. The fire brigade team used a ladder to access the terrace, entered the house, and safely rescued the two women.