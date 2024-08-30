 Pune Firefighters' 8-Hour Heroics: 4 Lives Saved From River & Locked Flat
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Pune Firefighters' 8-Hour Heroics: 4 Lives Saved From River & Locked Flat | Sourced

In a series of swift and heroic operations, Pune firefighters successfully rescued two men from dangerous Mutha river currents in separate incidents and safely freed two elderly women trapped in a flat on Sinhagad Road. These remarkable rescues were carried out within an eight-hour span.

In the first incident, a person was found being swept away in the river near Bhide Bridge around 1:30am on Thursday night. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team from Kasba Fire Station promptly arrived at the scene. They, along with the help of local citizens, rescued Ajaykumar Gautam (45) safely at the Sideshwar Ghat.

