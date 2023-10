Pune: Fire Erupts At Kharadi Godown, No Injuries Reported |

A fire incident occurred in two adjacent tin godowns at 3:20pm on Saturday in Kharadi's Eknath Pathare Vasti.

Upon receiving the call, the fire brigade swiftly dispatched two fire trucks and a water tanker to the scene, successfully extinguishing and controlling the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident as both the godowns were shut when the fire broke out.

However, the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown.