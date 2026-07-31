Pune: Fire Brigade Rescues Youth Stranded Amid Strong Water Current Beneath Dangle Bridge |

Pune: In a swift and courageous rescue operation, the Pune Fire Brigade on Friday afternoon rescued a 22-year-old man who was stranded on a chamber surrounded by strong water currents beneath Dangle Bridge.

The Fire Brigade's control room received an emergency call at around 2:25 pm, reporting that a person was trapped on a chamber in the middle of the swollen water flow beneath the bridge. A rescue team from the Kasba Fire Station was immediately dispatched to the spot.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the youth marooned on the chamber as the fast-flowing water continued to rise, making the situation increasingly dangerous. The team quickly launched a rescue operation using ropes, a ladder and life jackets to safely reach him.

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After nearly 15 to 20 minutes of coordinated efforts, the firefighters successfully brought the youth to safety without any injuries.

The rescued man, believed to be around 22 years old, did not reveal how he ended up stranded on the chamber. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The rescue operation was carried out by driver Sameer Shaikh and firefighters Samit Dalvi, Ganesh Lonare, Rajendra Mahadik, Prasad Nanekar, Santosh Argade, Pratik Kumbhar, and Atish Naiknavare. The dramatic rescue was captured on video by the Pune Fire Brigade.