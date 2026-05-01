Pune: FIR Against BJP Worker For Calling Kondhwa ‘Pakistan’s Karachi’, Sparks Protests

Kondhwa Police Station (Pune Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A controversy has erupted in Kondhwa after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing office-bearer allegedly referred to the area as “Pakistan’s Karachi” in a video shared on social media, triggering protests and police action.

An FIR has been registered against BJP worker Sarvesh Mehendale after residents and activists staged protests outside the local police station.

Police said they took suo motu cognisance of the video and filed a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for statements that could provoke a breach of peace. Officials added that the accused’s statement is yet to be recorded.

According to police, the case is based on a video uploaded by Mehendale in which he is seen criticising alleged encroachments near a hospital in Kondhwa. The video was captioned “Welcome to Kondhwa of Pakistan".

In it, he claimed that shops and temporary stalls had come up in violation of rules and court guidelines. While raising these issues, he reportedly compared the locality to Karachi and criticised the administration over unauthorised activities.

Remarks Draw Strong Reactions…

The remarks drew strong reactions from residents, who said the statement was offensive and questioned their identity. A local resident, Farooque Shaikh, said people living in Kondhwa are citizens of India and should not be labelled otherwise.

The issue also triggered political reactions. BJP youth wing city president Dushyant Mohol supported the office-bearer, stating that the comment reflected the ground situation in the area.

Opposition leaders criticised the remark and demanded strict action. Congress leader and former mayor Prashant Jagtap said Kondhwa should not be judged based on isolated issues or viewed through a religious lens. Another Congress corporator, Kashif Sayyad, also called for firm action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police said further investigation is underway.