Pune: Finolex gives Digital Sonography & Stress Test machine to Gurunanak Medical Foundation | FPJ

Finolex Industries and its CSR partner Mukul Madhav Foundation have donated a digital sonography machine and stress test machine to Guru Nanak Medical Foundation under the CSR of FIL. Both these machines were handed over at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Pune Camp at the hands of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura appreciated the work done by Mukul Madhav Foundation. He mentioned that Patient care is God's service.

Anil Wahbi Managing Director of Finolex, B. R. Mehta, Vice President (Commercials) of Finolex, Sachin Kulkarni, Chief Coordinator of Mukul Madhav Foundation, Indira Bajaj, Charanjit Singh Sahani, President of Gurdwara Gurunanak Darbar, Santsingh Mokha, Chairman, Surinder Dhupar, Rajpal Singh Marwah and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Advanced tests and treatments are offered at the health centre run by Guru Nanak Medical Foundation. This facility provides services to patients of all communities at a low cost. With this sonography and stress test machine with this equipment, patients will get a quality, reliable examination facility.

Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Managing Trustee of Mukul Madhav Foundation said, MMF is making significant contributions in the fields of education, health, environment, water conservation, sanitation and women empowerment. "To upgrade and enable healthcare facilities, MMF is continuously taking efforts and donating medical equipment at Sassoon General Hospital, KEM Hospital, Bharti Hospital, Command Hospital and many others. MMF is working to empower the health and education sector of Pan India," she added.