Pune: FDA Suspends Licences Of Rangla Punjab & Manisha Dosa Center Over Safety Violations |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food safety licences of Rangla Punjab in Sutarwadi, Pashan, and Manisha Dosa Centre in Tathawade, Pimpri-Chinchwad, following violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

The action was taken during a special inspection drive conducted ahead of the festive season. The FDA found violations of licence conditions and food safety regulations at both establishments.

The wider enforcement drive across the Pune division resulted in the seizure of banned and suspected misbranded food products worth ₹1.18 crore. Four FIRs were registered, and six people were arrested. Officials also sealed one establishment and seized two vehicles valued at ₹23 lakh.

According to the FDA, officials inspected establishments across Sangli, Pune and Kolhapur as part of the Pune division action. Food products suspected to be substandard, adulterated or mislabelled were seized during the inspections.

The department said the statewide drive covered 18 establishments across the Brihanmumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would be taken against businesses found putting consumers’ health at risk. He said establishments selling or storing expired or adulterated food products, or preparing food in unhygienic and unsafe conditions, would face action.

The FDA has also appealed to citizens to report food quality concerns or suspected malpractice. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1800222365 or the Food and Drug Grievance Portal.