Pune: FDA Suspends Licences Of 21 Food Establishments, Seizes ₹50.65 Lakh Worth Of Suspected Adulterated Food | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the licences of 21 food establishments across Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur for allegedly violating food safety norms and maintaining poor hygiene standards.

The action was taken during inspections carried out between July 23 and July 28 as part of the 'Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra' campaign. Officials said the drive focused on ensuring food quality, cleanliness, and compliance with food safety regulations.

Among the establishments in Pune whose licences were suspended are Blinkit Commerce Private Limited in Viman Nagar, Hotel Laxman on Prabhat Road, Punjabi Chef in Mundhwa, Madina Family Restaurant in Bhawani Peth, Hina Bakery on Sinhagad Road, Madhav Biryani in Mundhwa, and Indian Bakery in Narhe. Several other food businesses in Satara and Kolhapur also faced similar action.

During the inspections, FDA officials seized food products worth ₹50.65 lakh from 12 establishments. The stock included items suspected to be adulterated, improperly stored, or incorrectly labelled. The seized products comprised ghee, jaggery, white sugar, buffalo milk, refined palm oil, curd, paneer, chakli, farsan, dry fruits, soan papdi, toast, biscuits, sugar-coated confectionery, and malai kulfi.

The FDA said the seized food items have been placed under official custody and will undergo laboratory testing as part of the ongoing investigation.

Joint Commissioner of the FDA Pune Division, D.V. Bhogawade, said strict action will continue against food business operators found functioning without valid licences or violating food safety regulations. He added that the department remains committed to ensuring that consumers receive safe and hygienic food products.